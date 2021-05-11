Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NCV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. 337,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,906. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.03.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

