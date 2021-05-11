Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $12.75.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
