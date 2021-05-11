Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP William Patrick Bradley III Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $278,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $269.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $281.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.96.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.