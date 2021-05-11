Viveve Medical (VIVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.75. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 243.62% and a negative net margin of 661.57%. On average, analysts expect Viveve Medical to post $-19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Shares of VIVE opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIVE shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.