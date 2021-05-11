Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 230 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 142.42 ($1.86) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

