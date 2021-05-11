Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 230 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 142.42 ($1.86) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

