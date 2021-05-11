Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Voestalpine to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of VLPNY opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. Equities analysts expect that Voestalpine will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

