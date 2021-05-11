Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $34.26. 21,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,525. Vontier has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

