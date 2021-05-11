VoteCoin Hits Market Cap of $73,087.10 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $73,087.10 and $59.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.01 or 0.00510748 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.00203734 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.71 or 0.00255733 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003815 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,973,375 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

