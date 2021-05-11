VouchForMe (IPL) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $681,965.33 and $24.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00085432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00060114 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00063973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00107562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.80 or 0.00788638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.27 or 0.09214814 BTC.

About VouchForMe

IPL is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

