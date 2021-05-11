voxeljet (VJET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.08). voxeljet had a negative net margin of 66.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

Get voxeljet alerts:

VJET opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VJET. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on voxeljet in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on voxeljet in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.