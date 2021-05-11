Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

VOYA stock opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.87. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VOYA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

