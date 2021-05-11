Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:VUZI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.92. 9,018,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,012,601. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Vuzix has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

VUZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

