Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $14.35. Vuzix shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 66,593 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vuzix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vuzix by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,783,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,808,000 after buying an additional 1,919,660 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vuzix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vuzix by 603.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 890,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vuzix by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,465,000 after purchasing an additional 191,715 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $984.57 million, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.