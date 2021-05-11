W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Increased to $458.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $409.00 to $458.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $425.36.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $474.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $263.83 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $416.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.