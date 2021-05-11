W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $452.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $425.36.

NYSE:GWW opened at $474.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.68. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $263.83 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

