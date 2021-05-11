Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price.

WAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.30 ($26.24).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €24.62 ($28.96) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.10. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 1 year high of €25.10 ($29.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.