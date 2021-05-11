Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price.

WAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.30 ($26.24).

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €24.62 ($28.96) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.10. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 1 year high of €25.10 ($29.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

