Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 120,029 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 16.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $140.82 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

