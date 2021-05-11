Wanchain Price Hits $2.29 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $386.83 million and $102.92 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00004119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00062266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.41 or 0.00319271 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.