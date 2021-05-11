Warburg Research Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €535.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Warburg Research set a €535.00 ($629.41) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) target price on Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

ETR HYQ opened at €460.80 ($542.12) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €461.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €493.30. Hypoport has a 1-year low of €329.50 ($387.65) and a 1-year high of €618.00 ($727.06).

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

