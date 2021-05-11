Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%.

NYSE WPG opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPG. Truist raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

