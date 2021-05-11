Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to post $57.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $57.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $227.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $228.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $219.45 million, with estimates ranging from $217.40 million to $221.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.41. 61,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $889.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,077.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 72,362 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 324,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 40,837 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

