Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,770 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

