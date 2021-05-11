WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Announces $0.20 Dividend

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) declared a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
WCF Bancorp stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. WCF Bancorp has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $9.50.
About WCF Bancorp
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.