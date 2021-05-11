Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,349 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 132.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Citigroup upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.72 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $108.56. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

