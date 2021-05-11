Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,160 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

NYSE CLF opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.96 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.