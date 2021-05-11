Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in General Dynamics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in General Dynamics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $194.60 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.11 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.04.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

