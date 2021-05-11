Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 66,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter.

PGF opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $19.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

