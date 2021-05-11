Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,978 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

