Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIPX. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $863,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 31,422 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86.

