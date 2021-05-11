Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $72.54.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $1,501,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,148,273 shares of company stock worth $139,770,441. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

