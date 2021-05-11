Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 34.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

