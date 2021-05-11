Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HeidelbergCement (HDELY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS: HDELY):

5/7/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/7/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/6/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/6/2021 – HeidelbergCement was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/22/2021 – HeidelbergCement was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

3/23/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/23/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/22/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/19/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/19/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.23. 22,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,710. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This is a positive change from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. HeidelbergCement’s payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

