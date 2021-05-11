Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR):

5/10/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

5/5/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

4/14/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/14/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $71.00.

3/29/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

3/26/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

KKR opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.24. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

