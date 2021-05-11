Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS: RBGLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

4/30/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/30/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/30/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

3/29/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

RBGLY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.08. 5,204,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.4663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

