Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE: BBVA) recently:

5/4/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/4/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/4/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/4/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/27/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

4/19/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/9/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/6/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

3/24/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Shares of BBVA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. 2,915,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA alerts:

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 140,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 207.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 112,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 76,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.