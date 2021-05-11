Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE: BBVA) recently:
- 5/4/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 5/4/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/4/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 5/4/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/27/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
- 4/19/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/9/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/6/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
- 3/24/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
Shares of BBVA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. 2,915,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.
