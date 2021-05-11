Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS: FQVLF) recently:

5/3/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $35.00 to $36.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/29/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/22/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 798,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,735. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.66 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.0118 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

