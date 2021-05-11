Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Weibo stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.72. 28,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WB. HSBC upped their price objective on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

