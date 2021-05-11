Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Welltower by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Welltower by 28.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,190 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

