West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$145.00 at Raymond James

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James to C$145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WFG. CIBC upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$105.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$66.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.69. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$77.32 and a one year high of C$110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.96 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 10.1800006 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

