Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.471 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend payment by 30.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 89.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.9%.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. 155,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $962.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

WLKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

In related news, Director G Stephen Finley acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

