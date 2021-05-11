White Pine Investment CO Acquires 8,015 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust accounts for about 1.6% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.98% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,415. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

