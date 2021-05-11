White Pine Investment CO Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 37.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIGB. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GIGB traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $53.53. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,445. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.73 and a 12 month high of $56.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.