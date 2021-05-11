White Pine Investment CO Sells 220 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

White Pine Investment CO decreased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 2.5% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112,559 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.84. 997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,361. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.99. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $155.19 and a 12-month high of $280.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,774 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

