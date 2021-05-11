William Blair Weighs in on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.73 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $332.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $157.39 and a 52-week high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.56.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,538 shares of company stock valued at $37,034,168 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.