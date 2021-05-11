William Blair Weighs in on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.73 EPS.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $332.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $157.39 and a 52-week high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.56.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,538 shares of company stock valued at $37,034,168 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Earnings History and Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit