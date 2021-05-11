William Blair Weighs in on Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Palomar in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $66.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.59. Palomar has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.74 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $58,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,300 shares of company stock worth $4,355,084 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after acquiring an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 155.8% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 564,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,810,000 after purchasing an additional 483,445 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 683.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after buying an additional 472,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 736.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 500,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,557,000 after purchasing an additional 440,688 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

