Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Downgraded to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.75.

Shares of WING opened at $138.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.78 and its 200 day moving average is $137.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 144.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,368 shares of company stock valued at $942,512 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 677,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,145,000 after buying an additional 51,246 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,056,000 after buying an additional 56,436 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $38,435,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

