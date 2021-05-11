Wipro (WIT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wipro (NYSE: WIT) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2021 – Wipro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/5/2021 – Wipro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Wipro was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2021 – Wipro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/16/2021 – Wipro was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/16/2021 – Wipro was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/3/2021 – Wipro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/16/2021 – Wipro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,869 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,741,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 125,752 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wipro by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 643,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,902 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,479,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 392,567 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

