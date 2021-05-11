Wipro (WIT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wipro (NYSE: WIT) in the last few weeks:
- 5/6/2021 – Wipro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. "
- 5/5/2021 – Wipro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – Wipro was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/20/2021 – Wipro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/16/2021 – Wipro was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 4/16/2021 – Wipro was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/16/2021 – Wipro was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/3/2021 – Wipro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 3/16/2021 – Wipro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
