Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Woodward stock opened at $128.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $130.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $240,713.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $5,790,376.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,995. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 96.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 46.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

