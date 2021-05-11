Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) vs. Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) and Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Swedbank AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Woori Financial Group pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Woori Financial Group has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Woori Financial Group and Swedbank AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Financial Group $9.18 billion 0.80 $1.62 billion $6.96 4.37 Swedbank AB (publ) $5.86 billion 3.48 $2.08 billion N/A N/A

Swedbank AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Woori Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Woori Financial Group and Swedbank AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Financial Group 11.76% 5.45% 0.37% Swedbank AB (publ) 24.33% 10.70% 0.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Woori Financial Group and Swedbank AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woori Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Swedbank AB (publ) 1 4 3 0 2.25

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Woori Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swedbank AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats Woori Financial Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc. engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities. The company is also involved in the real estate, system software development and maintenance, financing, credit information, securities investment and others, asset securitization, and other service and credit financing businesses. It serves individual, business, and institutional customers. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investment and trading services, including currency, fixed income, and equity derivatives and related derivatives services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, structured finance, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products; debit and credit cards; real estate brokerage and management; legal services; and safe deposit boxes, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 159 branches in Sweden, 18 branches in Estonia, 22 in Latvia, and 42 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.