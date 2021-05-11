Wownero (WOW) Market Capitalization Tops $50.63 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $50.63 million and $378,176.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001852 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.97 or 0.00657653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00085123 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00248892 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.